Missing La. woman, her four children found safe

JACKSON PARISH - State Police say they've found a missing woman and her four kids after an overnight search.

LSP announced Monday night that troopers were assisting the Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office in the search for Amanda Morgan, 33, and her four children. Officials said Monday night it was believed the group was heading to Alabama.

Police have not released further details about the incident but said all five were found safe.