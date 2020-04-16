54°
Missing elderly woman with Alzheimer's, Dementia last seen Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE- Police are searching for a missing elderly woman who suffers from Alzheimer's and Dementia.
Jeannetta Jones, 82-years-old, was last seen Thursday morning around 10 a.m. wearing a cream-colored top with a flower design and brown pants.
Police say Jones is driving a 2011 grey Chevrolet Impala, Liscene plate WPD754.
Her vehicle was last seen eastbound on Hwy 190 near 4-H Club Rd. around 1:30 p.m. today, but it is unclear if Jones was operating it at the time.
Jones was possibly headed to the Roseland, Louisiana area, authorities say.
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is urged to contact Baton Rouge Police at 225-389-2000.
