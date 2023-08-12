100°
Missing Denham Springs man found dead, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office believes it has found the remains of a missing Denham Springs man.
After several extensive searches conducted by LPSO and a volunteer K9 team, the suspected remains of Cameron McCrory, 24, have been found in a wooded area at North Park in Denham Springs.
While authorities do not believe foul play was involved, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says they will continue to investigate to confirm the identity of the remains.
McCrory's last known location was at North Park on July 22 around 10 a.m.
This is an ongoing investigation.
