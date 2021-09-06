79°
Missing Child Update: Police say missing 2-year-old has been found

1 hour 40 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, September 06 2021 Sep 6, 2021 September 06, 2021 7:16 AM September 06, 2021 in News
Source: Louisiana State Police
By: WBRZ Staff

WEBSTER PARISH- State Police say a two-year-old who was reported missing has been found. 

The organization issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Dixie Inn Police Department Monday for two-year-old Xander Scriber.

Police say Scriber has been located and is now safe.

Every year, thousands of people in the United States are reported missing. 

One source claims that in 2020 a decrease in missing person cases occurred in the U.S., as approximately 542,587 cases were reported that year. 

