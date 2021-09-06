Missing Child Update: Police say missing 2-year-old has been found

WEBSTER PARISH- State Police say a two-year-old who was reported missing has been found.

The organization issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Dixie Inn Police Department Monday for two-year-old Xander Scriber.

Police say Scriber has been located and is now safe.

