Missing Child: State Police say missing 2-year-old may be in imminent danger

WEBSTER PARISH- A two-year-old child has been reported missing, according to a Monday news release from Louisiana State Police.

The organization issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Dixie Inn Police Department Monday for two-year-old Xander Scriber.

Scriber is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say the toddler is approximately 24” - 30” tall and weighs about 34 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with the word “Puma” in white letters and gray shorts.

The little boy was last seen Sunday, September 5 around 5 p.m. with his non-custodial father, Robert Scriber, and police believe he is in imminent danger.

Police say Robert Scriber is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Authorities describe him as a 38-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes who is 6’03” tall and weighs about 235 pounds.

He may be driving a 2018 black Jeep Compass displaying Louisiana license plate 101EUZ, police say.

Anyone with information as to Scriber's whereabouts should immediately contact the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-377-1515 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.