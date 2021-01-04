Missing Child: Officials search for missing 11-year-old from Madison Parish

Emma Carter Ezell

Madison Parish - A child has gone missing from her family's home in northeast Louisiana's Madison Parish, and state officials are urging the public to be on the lookout for the pre-teen.

According to Louisiana State Police and the Madison Parish Sheriff's Office, 11-year-old Emma Carter Ezell was reported missing from her home on Shoemaker Road, in the city of Tallulah.

Ezell is approximately 5’06” tall, 130 pounds, with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a Carhartt pullover, grey/black leggings, possible “hoodie” style sweatshirt with white FILA brand tennis shoes.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Emma C. Ezell should immediately contact the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-574-1831.