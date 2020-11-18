Latest Weather Blog
Missing boaters found after getting lost on Tickfaw River overnight
ST. HELENA PARISH - Two missing boaters were found Wednesday after getting lost on a waterway in St. Helena Parish overnight.
The two boaters, a 79-year-old man and a 54-year-old man, were reported missing in a bateau on the Tickfaw River around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The two were supposed to launch from the Hwy. 10 bridge and paddle down to Hwy. 1034, which is about seven miles south, where people were awaiting their arrival. Authorities were contacted when the men never showed up.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division coordinated a search and rescue mission, later involving the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and the St. Helena Parish Fire Department.
The sheriff's office used a helicopter to search for the men around 3 a.m. Wednesday. They were found about 30 minutes into the aerial search and brought back to the launch where they were treated for mild hypothermia.
The men said they got lost on the river and were unable to find their way back in the dark.
