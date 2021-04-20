63°
Missing Baton Rouge woman found safe, unharmed
BATON ROUGE - Police say that a woman who was reported as missing on Sunday night has been located safe and unharmed.
According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, 50-year-old Debra Militello was located on the evening of Monday, April 19.
Authorities say they are thankful to members of the public for their assistance.
