Missing Baton Rouge woman found safe, unharmed

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police say that a woman who was reported as missing on Sunday night has been located safe and unharmed.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, 50-year-old Debra Militello was located on the evening of Monday, April 19. 

Authorities say they are thankful to members of the public for their assistance.

