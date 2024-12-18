68°
Missing 60-year-old with schizophrenia, diabetes found safe
BATON ROUGE - A man last seen Dec. 14 was found safe, according to deputies.
The man reportedly left his home early Saturday morning and left, walking in an unknown direction along Jefferson Highway. He was found safe Wednesday afternoon.
