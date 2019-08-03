Missing 4-year-old from NC found in Texas, left with pimp

82°
Saturday, August 03 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A 4-year-old girl missing for more than two months from North Carolina has been found in Texas after police say she was left with human traffickers.
 
The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that 4-year-old Aubriana Recinos was found at a home in Lewisville, Texas.
 
She was reported missing after police say the mother, 23-year-old Carmen Lowe, violated a custody order and failed to return Aubriana to her father.
 
News outlets report that Lowe was arrested Thursday in New Orleans and charged with crimes including prostitution.
 
Fayetteville police Maj. Robert Ramirez said Aubriana had been turned over either to a pimp or to the pimp's family that was involved in a human trafficking operation under investigation by the FBI.

