Missing 4-year-old found dead in toy chest at his home

1 hour 19 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, July 29 2021 Jul 29, 2021 July 29, 2021 12:44 PM July 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mallory Panzavecchia
Photo: Hurricane City Police Department

HURRICANE, Utah- A 4-year-old boy who was reported missing was later found suffocated inside a toy chest at his home.

Kache Wallis' grandmother told Hurricane Police on July 25 she had put him to bed the night before, but when she checked on him the next morning he was not in his bed. The family initially searched the home but contacted police when they couldn't find Kache.

After searching outside the home and finding nothing, officers decided to take another look inside the house. Detectives later found Kache dead inside of a small toy chest in his bedroom.

The Utah Medical Examiner's Office deemed the cause of death to be positional asphyxiation.

Investigators have ruled his death an accident.

