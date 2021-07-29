95°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing 4-year-old found dead in toy chest at his home
HURRICANE, Utah- A 4-year-old boy who was reported missing was later found suffocated inside a toy chest at his home.
Kache Wallis' grandmother told Hurricane Police on July 25 she had put him to bed the night before, but when she checked on him the next morning he was not in his bed. The family initially searched the home but contacted police when they couldn't find Kache.
After searching outside the home and finding nothing, officers decided to take another look inside the house. Detectives later found Kache dead inside of a small toy chest in his bedroom.
The Utah Medical Examiner's Office deemed the cause of death to be positional asphyxiation.
Investigators have ruled his death an accident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Municipal Association to host hundreds at days-long convention in River Center
-
Full WBRZ Interview with White House Vaccination Coordinator, Bechara Choucair
-
LDH offering routine COVID testing to K-12 schools; EBR and Zachary on...
-
Metro council won't approve proposal to redirect money from libraries to drainage
-
WH Vaccinations Coordinator talks Louisiana surge, vaccination hesitancy