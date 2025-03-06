Missing 15-year-old in Port Allen found safely

57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, March 05 2025
UPDATE: The missing teenager was found safe Wednesday night. 

PORT ALLEN — Officials are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen at her home on March 4th. 

