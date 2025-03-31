66°
Missing 15-year-old girl from Denham Springs found safe
UPDATE: The juvenile has been found safe.
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the Traci Avenue area of Denham Springs.
