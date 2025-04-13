72°
Missing 15-year-old girl from Denham Springs found safe

2 weeks 48 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, March 30 2025 Mar 30, 2025 March 30, 2025 7:52 PM March 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The juvenile has been found safe. 

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the Traci Avenue area of Denham Springs. 

