Missing 14-year-old last seen in Shreveport found safe Tuesday morning

9 hours 38 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, December 13 2022 Dec 13, 2022 December 13, 2022 4:47 AM December 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

UPDATE: Scarbrough was found safe Tuesday morning. State police have canceled the advisory. 

SHREVEPORT - State police issued a missing child advisory for a teenager last seen in Caddo Parish Sunday. 

Troopers are searching for Fairchild Scarbrough who is approximately 6'1" and 165 pounds. He was last seen possibly riding a blue bike around Yukon Drive in Shreveport. Troopers say he has a mental health condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 422-7097.

