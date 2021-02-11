42°
Missing 13-year old found safe

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Police have located the missing juvenile safe and unharmed. Caceres was reunited with his family Thursday night. 

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a boy who's been missing for the past three days.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Yousan Caceres, 13, was last seen Tuesday evening in the area of Victoria Drive near Airline Highway. 

Caceres is described as being 4'5" and weighing around 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a brown shirt with black pants. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact BRPD at 225-389-2000.

