Missing 11-year-old last seen in Vacherie found safe

By: Sarah Lawrence

UPDATE: The missing 11-year-old has been found safely. 

VACHERIE - Officials are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen walking from his home wearing his school uniform. 

