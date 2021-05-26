88°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing 11-year-old found safe Wednesday
UPDATE: Police said Zylar was found safe Wednesday afternoon.
Read the original story below.
-----
BRUSLY - Authorities are looking for a child who disappeared from his home Tuesday night.
The Brusly Police Department said Zylar Joosten, 11, was last seen leaving his home on Lejuene Street around 11 p.m. Police said he was wearing black shorts and carrying a blanket.
Trending News
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact officers at (225)749-2980.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: City of Baton Rouge pays $35,000 settlement after this 'horrifying' traffic...
-
Authorities continue search for gunmen responsible for killing IHOP employee
-
Overturned 18-wheeler causes closure of Sullivan Road in Central
-
'Super Flower Blood Moon' visible in Baton Rouge
-
In St. Gabriel, residents are frustrated with ongoing flooding