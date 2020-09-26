Miss St. 27 vs. LSU 24|3rd Quarter

BATON ROUGE - College football is back!

The No. 6 LSU Tigers are back at home getting ready for their first matchup of the season against Mississippi State.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. and attendance is capped at 25% for safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Myles Brennan gets announced as the starter in Tiger Stadium and for the first time today we get some crowd noise. #LSU @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/IIzoAxxquZ — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 26, 2020

After both teams traded 3 and outs in their first drives, Mississippi State drove drove down the field and got into the redzone. Eventually LSU would get the stop and force the Bulldogs into a field goal.

The drive was 66 yards on 12 plays ending in a 35-yard field goal to give Mississippi State the lead with 4:47 in the first quarter.

LSU and Mississppi state would trade punts until finally LSU would get on the board with their first points of the game.

Tiger linebacker Jabril Cox intercepted Bulldog QB KJ Costello and returned it 14 yards into the endzone to give LSU a 7-0 lead with 9:45 to to play in the 2nd quarter.

#LSU is on the board.



LB Jabril Cox with the 14 yard interception return touchdown in his first #SEC game. pic.twitter.com/bfkLxKmdo3 — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 26, 2020





Mississippi State would repond quickly. On the ensuing drive, th ebulldogs would go 6 plays and 75 yards for a touchdown. QB KJ Costello would throw a 31yad touchdown to give the bulldogs a 10-7 lead.

LSU would then get their offense going and score on their next possesions. Jaray Jenkins and Arik Gilbert both had long catches on the drive. Gilbert would cap off the drive with a touchdown catch in the endzone.

LSU retakes the lead 14-10, but not for long.

Mississippi State would drive 75 yards on 7 plays. QB KJ Costello would hit bulldog wide receiver Osirus Mitchell for the 43-yard touchdown over the head of LSU freshman corner Elias Ricks.

Say goodbye!

A perfect catch and run for @HailStateFB. pic.twitter.com/6tQKjRaQez — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 26, 2020

That would give Mississippi State a 17-14 lead, which would be the score at halftime.

In the second half, the Tigers would run their offense with a little more tempo.The promising drive would get them to 1st and goal from inside the 5-yard line.

They would be unable to punch it in as Cade York would hit a chip shot field goal to tie the game at 17.

State would answer back on the ensuing drive with a field goal of their own to take the lead, but not for long.

Myles Brennan and the Tigers would drive 75-yards and finish the drive on a long touchdown throw to Terrace Marshall. The touchdown put the Tigers back up, but not for long.

Bulldogs would take the lead back with a 75-yard pitch and catch on the first play of their next drive. The score gave them a 3 point lead with 4:46 left to go in the 3rd.