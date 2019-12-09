Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe

Photo: CNN

ATLANTA, GA – Miss South Africa earned the Miss Universe crown on Sunday's televised ceremony at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

The winner, 26-year-old Zozibini Tunzi of Tsolo, South Africa describes herself as a passionate activist, determined to fight against gender-based violence.

Throughout the three-hour pageant, Tunzi stood out among her fellow 90 contestants, soaring through rounds of competitions involving an analysis of each woman's presentation, poise, and social awareness.

At the very end of the program, Tunzi, Sofía Aragón (Miss Mexico) and Madison Anderson (Miss Puerto Rico) were the last women standing.

Judges asked each why they believed they were the right choice.

Tunzi’s reply seemed to strike a chord with judges and viewers alike as she replied, "I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me — with my kind of skin and my kind of hair — was never considered to be beautiful. I think it is time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine."

The young activist's goal was accomplished as last year’s winner, Catriona Gray (Miss Philippines), presented Tunzi with the coveted crown.

The pageant, which has been going strong for over six decades was first televised in 1955.

This year’s event, hosted by Steve Harvey, made history as being the first to feature an openly gay contestant.

The annual Miss Universe Pageant typically garners one billion viewers.