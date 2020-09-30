79°
Miss River Bridge crash involving two 18-wheelers, dump truck cleared; all I-10 E lanes reopened

5 hours 38 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 8:03 AM September 30, 2020 in Traffic Stories
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Three large trucks involved in a crash on the Mississippi River Bridge, one of them appearing to be jacknifed, resulted in a temporary interstate closure and then lane closure along I-10 East as officials worked to remove the vehicles Wednesday morning. 

As of 10 a.m., the crash site was cleared and all lanes were reopened.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when two 18-wheelers and a dump truck somehow got into a wreck and caused severe traffic congestion. 

At this time it is unknown if the crash caused any injuries.

WBRZ will continue to monitor this wreck as well as other traffic incidents throughout the day on Twitter.

