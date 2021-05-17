Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, crowned as Miss Universe

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza of Chihuahua City was crowned Miss Universe at the 69th annual pageant, CNN reports.

The event was delayed in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis, but was revived on Sunday, May 16 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida's city of Hollywood.

After her win was announced, 26-year-old Meza took to Instagram to post, "MÉXICO ESTO ES PARA TI,"which translates to "Mexico this is for you."

In her final statement During the pageant, she spoke up about beauty standards, saying, "We live in a society that more and more is more than advanced, and as we advance as a society, we've also advanced with stereotypes. Nowadays beauty isn't only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit, but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you're not valuable."

The pageant's first runner-up was Miss Brazil, Julia Gama, and the title of second runner-up went to Miss Peru, Janick Maceta Del Castillo.

In an official news release from Miss Universe Organization, Meza said, "I am so honored to have been selected among the 73 other amazing women I stood with tonight. It is a dream come true to wear the Miss Universe crown, and I hope to serve the world through my advocacy for equality in the year to come and beyond."

According to CNN, Meza has a degree in software engineering and works as a model and make-up artist. She now reportedly plans to move to New York, where she will focus on philanthropic endeavors.

Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo, the 2012 Miss Universe, co-hosted the event.