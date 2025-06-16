85°
Miss Louisiana contestants prepare for 2025 competition in Monroe
MONROE — Nearly 40 young women from across the state are in Monroe this week competing for the title of Miss Louisiana.
The pageant starts Thursday, with preliminary competition continuing through Friday evening. Over $64,000 in college scholarships will be awarded in the finals at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
"It has been such a dream to serve as Miss Louisiana," 2024 Miss Louisiana winner Olivia Grace George said at a news conference Monday. "When I say dream, I mean truly this is something I wanted as a little girl. To now be Miss Louisiana has been the greatest honor of my life."
The 2025 Miss Louisiana selected from 39 contestants will compete at Miss America in September.
