85°
Latest Weather Blog
Miss Louisiana contestants prepare for 2025 competition in Monroe
MONROE — Nearly 40 young women from across the state are in Monroe this week competing for the title of Miss Louisiana.
The pageant starts Thursday, with preliminary competition continuing through Friday evening. Over $64,000 in college scholarships will be awarded in the finals at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
"It has been such a dream to serve as Miss Louisiana," 2024 Miss Louisiana winner Olivia Grace George said at a news conference Monday. "When I say dream, I mean truly this is something I wanted as a little girl. To now be Miss Louisiana has been the greatest honor of my life."
Trending News
The 2025 Miss Louisiana selected from 39 contestants will compete at Miss America in September.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD searching for two people accused of knocking man unconscious in Tigerland
-
BRPD searching for man accused of raping preteen girl multiple times between...
-
DOTD enters new phase of Intracoastal Waterway bridge replacement on La. 1
-
'Extremely critical' BRPD officer, suspect identified after hit-and-run on Joor Road; suspect...
-
LSU baseball set for winners' bracket matchup with UCLA on Monday in...