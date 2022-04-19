72°
Miss. grand jury clears officers involved in highway shootout that killed Baker toddler
HARRISON COUNTY - A Mississippi grand jury decided officers will not face charges for the death of a man and his son after the child was caught in the middle of crossfire following a multi-state chase.
Officials said 30-year-old Eric Smith shot and killed his girlfriend and nephew May 3, 2021, before grabbing his 3-month-old son La'Mello Parker and jumping on I-10.
Smith was chased by officers from Baton Rouge to Biloxi, where his vehicle got stuck in the median.
Reports said Smith fired at the Mississippi officers, and he was shot three times. Parker was hit once.
Smith died at the scene and Parker passed away in a mobile hospital.
