Miranda Lambert gives $160k in grants to 50 animal shelters

Miranda Lambert and her mother, Bev Lambert Photo: Instagram

Miranda Lambert is known for her soft spot for animals and in 2009 she and her mother, Bev Lambert, created MuttNation Foundation, an organization dedicated to ending animal suffering and homelessness.

In honor of MuttNation's 11th anniversary, the organization announced plans to dole out $160,000 in surprise grants to animal shelters in every U.S. state.

The initiative is called Mutts Across America and this marks the fifth year its been utilized as a tool in support of shelters. Since 2015, its awarded more than $1 million in grants to over 300 shelters.

Miranda addressed how deeply she and her mother feel about animal welfare, saying, "We both feel such a deep connection with animals and have so much compassion for the ones that need us the most."

“Mutts Across America lets us reward the hard-working shelters and give a ‘paw up’ to their lucky mutts. Our big message is that we encourage everyone to adopt from their local shelter or, if they’re not in the market for a new dog or cat, volunteer at their local rescue.”

