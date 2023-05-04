78°
Minors arrested in Port Allen after leading authorities on chase in stolen car

Thursday, May 04 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Multiple minors were taken into custody Thursday morning after leading law enforcement on a chase through West Baton Rouge in a stolen car. 

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the juvenile suspects were arrested after the pursuit came to an end in the area of LA 415, off I-10.

It was not immediately clear how many people were taken into custody or where the car was stolen from. 

This is a developing story. 

