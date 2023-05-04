Minors arrested in Port Allen after leading authorities on chase in stolen car

PORT ALLEN - Multiple minors were taken into custody Thursday morning after leading law enforcement on a chase through West Baton Rouge in a stolen car.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the juvenile suspects were arrested after the pursuit came to an end in the area of LA 415, off I-10.

It was not immediately clear how many people were taken into custody or where the car was stolen from.

This is a developing story.