Minors among 3 arrested after investigation into stolen horses in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - A few four-legged family members were returned home after being brought along an unwanted journey.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said it was contacted about three horses that were stolen from their stables in Prairieville Thursday.

Three people, including a pair of 16-year-olds, have been arrested. The two juvenile suspects were booked with felony counts including theft of livestock and trespassing. An adult suspect, 21-year-old Jatory Hardesty of St. Gabriel, was booked on similar charges.

“It takes a really audacious person to walk onto someone's property and steal something like a horse,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman, Donovan Jackson.

When the Broussard family woke up this morning, they saw tracks in the yard — but no horses. They initially believed the horses wandered off but were shocked when they realized they were stolen.

“I think everyone was devastated. One of the horses, my mother has raised since he was a baby, was born here on the property, so she was pretty distraught. The other horse, my sister bought for my nephew for Christmas,” Kodey Broussard said.

Police say the horses were led off the property by thieves, walking them to a truck and trailer in a nearby neighborhood.

“Of course, ours are so friendly, they just jumped in the trailer with anybody,” Broussard said.

The horses were later located in St. Gabriel, in a spot where stolen horses have been found before.

“Through an investigation, we’re learning that there was a potential transaction to resell the stolen horses. I don’t believe they were gonna do the horses any harm, but they thought they could make a quick buck from this,” Jackson said.

The horses were transported home without injuries and have been reunited with their families, which is something the Broussards say they are grateful for.

“We’re extremely grateful. We definitely have Jesus to thank and the community coming together to make an effort for us. Definitely the livestock commissioner and sheriff's office, as well. Not a lot of people get their animals back once stolen, so we know we’re extremely lucky,” Broussard said.