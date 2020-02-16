61°
Minor struck by vehicle on Highway 30; condition unknown

Sunday, February 16 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
GONZALES - Police are investigating a traffic incident involving a juvenile being hit by a vehicle on Highway 30 Saturday morning.
 
On Highway 30 near the Purpera intersection a minor was attempting to cross the highway when an oncoming vehicle traveling westbound struck the pedestrian, police say.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital where they are currently being treated for their injuries.
 
According to a witness, the driver tried their best to avoid hitting the child.
 
No charges are expected to be filed.  
