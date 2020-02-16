61°
Latest Weather Blog
Minor struck by vehicle on Highway 30; condition unknown
GONZALES - Police are investigating a traffic incident involving a juvenile being hit by a vehicle on Highway 30 Saturday morning.
On Highway 30 near the Purpera intersection a minor was attempting to cross the highway when an oncoming vehicle traveling westbound struck the pedestrian, police say.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where they are currently being treated for their injuries.
According to a witness, the driver tried their best to avoid hitting the child.
No charges are expected to be filed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiger fans ready for another season at Alex Box Stadium
-
Krewe of Artemis rolls through downtown Baton Rouge Friday night
-
Three juveniles arrested, identified in teen's murder near Mall of Louisiana
-
Brusly High junior leaves positive, handwritten notes on every student's locker
-
Brazen thieves caught on video at local shopping center