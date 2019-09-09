Minor injuries reported after school bus crash on Jefferson Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - Multiple agencies responded to a school bus crash Monday morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on Jefferson Highway at Tiger Bend.

School bus crash: Jefferson Hwy & Tiger Bend Rd — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 9, 2019

It's unclear how many children were on the bus at the time. According to Louisiana State Police, minor injuries were reported.

No further details were provided.