88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Minor injuries reported after school bus crash on Jefferson Hwy.

2 hours 41 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, September 09 2019 Sep 9, 2019 September 09, 2019 9:20 AM September 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Multiple agencies responded to a school bus crash Monday morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on Jefferson Highway at Tiger Bend.

It's unclear how many children were on the bus at the time. According to Louisiana State Police, minor injuries were reported.

No further details were provided.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days