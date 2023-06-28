96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Minor arrested for setting fire to concession stand at Woodlawn High School softball field

1 hour 19 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, June 28 2023 Jun 28, 2023 June 28, 2023 5:27 PM June 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A minor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to a concession stand at Woodlawn High School's softball field. 

According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire happened shortly before noon on Wednesday. Crews had the fire under control within minutes of their arrival. 

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set. Security cameras caught video of a juvenile who allegedly started the fire and they were arrested hours later. 

Trending News

No injuries were reported. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days