Minor arrested for setting fire to concession stand at Woodlawn High School softball field
BATON ROUGE - A minor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to a concession stand at Woodlawn High School's softball field.
According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire happened shortly before noon on Wednesday. Crews had the fire under control within minutes of their arrival.
Investigators said the fire was intentionally set. Security cameras caught video of a juvenile who allegedly started the fire and they were arrested hours later.
No injuries were reported.
