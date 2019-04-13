Latest Weather Blog
Minnesota woman with 64 dead cats, 43 live cats sentenced
FARMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota woman who was found to have 64 dead cats, 43 live cats, a 400-pound pig and other animals on her property has been sentenced.
Twenty-five-year-old Caycee Bregel, who ran an animal rescue nonprofit out of home south of the Twin Cities, pleaded guilty Friday to 13 counts of animal cruelty. Bregel was ordered to serve 200 hours of community service, two years of probation and 90 days of electronic home monitoring.
She must also receive a psychological examination.
Court documents say complaints about the pig running loose led investigators to the house. They found numerous cats and dogs in poor health and said the emitted an "overpowering smell of urine and feces." Dead cats were found in shallow graves across the backyard, in freezers and refrigerators, and in the garage.
