Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison out after refusing COVID vaccine

Photo: Minnesota Vikings

EAGAN, Minn.-Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison parted ways with the team after he refused to get the COVID vaccine.

Dennison is believed to be the first NFL position coach to leave his team over his refusal to get the vaccine. Assistant offensive line coach, Phil Rauscher, will fill Dennison's position.

The NFL requires all Tier 1 staff, including coaches, front-office executives, equipment managers and scouts to receive the vaccine. Players who are not vaccinated will face strict protocols during training camp and the regular season, whereas vaccinated players will not.

The league released a memo stating unvaccinated Tier 1 staff members must provide a valid religious or medical reason for not taking the vaccine.

The Vikings will hold their first training camp practice Wednesday.