89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison out after refusing COVID vaccine

3 hours 1 minute 28 seconds ago Friday, July 23 2021 Jul 23, 2021 July 23, 2021 3:16 PM July 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mallory Panzavecchia
Photo: Minnesota Vikings

EAGAN, Minn.-Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison parted ways with the team after he refused to get the COVID vaccine.

Dennison is believed to be the first NFL position coach to leave his team over his refusal to get the vaccine. Assistant offensive line coach, Phil Rauscher, will fill Dennison's position.

The NFL requires all Tier 1 staff, including coaches, front-office executives, equipment managers and scouts to receive the vaccine. Players who are not vaccinated will face strict protocols during training camp and the regular season, whereas vaccinated players will not.

The league released a memo stating unvaccinated Tier 1 staff members must provide a valid religious or medical reason for not taking the vaccine.

Trending News

The Vikings will hold their first training camp practice Wednesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days