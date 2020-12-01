Minnesota hunter shot and killed after being mistaken for deer

Photo: Pixabay

RED LAKE, Minn. - A hunter in northern Minnesota was shot and killed after another hunter allegedly mistook him for a deer.

The incident happened Nov. 25 near the Red Lake Reservation, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Authorities said Lucas Dudley, 28, of Bemidji, Minnesota was reportedly deer hunting when he was shot by another hunter, identified as 33-year-old Rain Stately. Officials believe the two were not hunting together.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Stately told investigators he fired a single shot and what he thought was a deer. Officials said he immediately contacted 911 and alerted authorities.

Officers said Dudley was not wearing the typical blaze orange jacket or any other high-visibility clothing when they found him.

The incident is being investigated by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Red Lake Tribal Police Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

No decision has been made whether Stately will face any charges for the shooting.