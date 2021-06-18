Minimal impacts to local area as tropical disturbance passes east

Watch live updates here.



NEW: The Flash Flood Watch has been CANCELLED for metro Baton Rouge and majority of the WBRZ viewing area, besides Tangipahoa parish and Pike county in southwest Mississippi. Rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are still expected across the local area, but is manageable and does not warrant a Flash Flood Watch.

As of 4PM Friday, the disturbance was about 270 miles southwest of Mobile, Alabama moving north near 16mph. This general motion with an increase in speed is expected through tonight. On the current forecast track, the system will approach the Louisiana coast late Friday or early Saturday. A northeastward motion across the southeastern United States is likely after landfall. Maximum sustained winds are near 45mph with higher gusts. Without a well defined center, this system is still being labeled as "Potential Tropical Cyclone Three".

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect from Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border. This also includes Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the warning area in the next 24 hours including the possibility of 1-3 feet of water inundation for nearshore areas and sustained winds over 35mph.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: PTC #3 will move inland overnight with scattered showers and perhaps a brief period of steady rain to areas east of the Mississippi River. Heavier activity is expected east of I-55. As with any incoming tropical system, an isolated brief tornado will be possible as well, mainly east of I-55. Low temperatures will stay in the mid 70s due to the humid, tropical air mass.

Saturday: Rain coverage will likely be maximized early Saturday morning as the center of circulation passes over Lake Pontchartrain. Expect breezy conditions with winds shifting westerly at 10-15mph. Beyond dawn, scattered showers remain in the forecast but a washout is not anticipated. There should be plenty of breaks in the rain and even times of sun. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Like Saturday, Father's Day will not be a total washout but more showers and thunderstorms will be around. With a tropical air mass still in place, any thunderstorms could bring downpours. With some breaks of sun available, high temperatures will likely return to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The LATEST weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Tweets by WBRZweather