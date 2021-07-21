Milwaukee Bucks win NBA title game over Phoenix

The Milwaukee Bucks won their first team title in 50 years behind a 50 point performance from one of the games emerging superstars.

Giannis Antentokounmpo was the series MVP and led the way with 50 points, 14 rebound and five blocks as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in game six of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

The Bucks rallied for four straight wins after falling behind 0-2 to the Suns early in the Finals series.

Chris Paul led the Suns with 26 points and five assists in the game six loss.

Giannis becomes the first player with 50-10-5 in a playoff game since blocks were first tracked in 1973-74.

The Bucks superstar joins former LSU Tigers Shaquille O'Neal and Bob Pettit with 50 points in an NBA Finals game.

Milwaukee becomes the fifth team to win a title after going down 2-0 in the NBA Finals, joining the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, the 2006 Miami Heat, the 1977 Portland Trail Blazers and the 1969 Boston Celtics.