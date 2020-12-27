Military veterans could be next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine

GONZALES - Military veterans could be next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine, after health care workers, nursing homes, and those who are at most risk of contracting the coronavirus.

" I think it's fantastic because I don't want to die with this COVID. I just lost a friend with COVID," Phillip Melinie said.

Melinie is 73-year old, lives in St. Amant, and served in the military during the Vietnam War era, but not in Southeast Asia.

Last week Melinie got a call from the Veteran's Administration asking if he wanted to receive the COVID vaccine.



"She said Mr. Melinie, this is Chandelin, we'd like to offer you the COVID shot if you want it." Melinie said.



Because of his age, and health problems, Melinie didn't hesitate to say yes.

"And I said I think I'm going to go ahead and take it. I really thank the VA for honoring me and thinking about the veteran, like they should," Melinie said.

The veteran's only concern now is that he may have to travel to Alexandria to receive the vaccination.

"I respect them for it. I thank them, I just hope they hurry up and do it," said Melinie.

The vaccination will be free for veterans.