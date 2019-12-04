Military says US sailor shot and killed two civilians, injured another at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

HONOLULU (AP) - Military officials say a US sailor shot and killed 2 civilians and injured another at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard before committing suicide.

Authorities first responded to reports of an active shooter in Dry Dock 2 around 2:30 p.m. Authorities say the male shooter was a sailor on the USS Columbia.

The three victims were civilian shipyard workers. All three victims were male. The shooter was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The lockdown has been lifted.