Military says US sailor shot and killed two civilians, injured another at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
HONOLULU (AP) - Military officials say a US sailor shot and killed 2 civilians and injured another at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard before committing suicide.
Authorities first responded to reports of an active shooter in Dry Dock 2 around 2:30 p.m. (HST) Authorities say the male shooter was a sailor on the USS Columbia.
The three victims were civilian shipyard workers. All three victims were male. The shooter was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The lockdown has been lifted.
