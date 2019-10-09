Miley Cyrus hospitalized, but planning for quick recovery

Photo: Twitter

Miley Cyrus may be stuck in the hospital, but she's still planning to attend Gorillapalooza, an event that's sponsored and hosted by New Orleans native, Ellen DeGeneres.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer took to Instagram to reveal that she'd been hospitalized for tonsillitis.

.@MileyCyrus is currently hospitalized ?? Hope you feel better for Gorillapalooza (a Charity event) this weekend ???? pic.twitter.com/GSYlWZXagc — Miley Cyrus Access (@MileyNewsAccess) October 8, 2019

Cyrus hopes for a quick recovery so she can support the event, which centers around raising money for global conservation efforts.

Gorillapalooza will be held in Los Angeles on October 12.