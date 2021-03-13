Mild weekend, unsettled pattern next week

Today and Tonight:

Dense fog was an issue morning, especially along and north of I-12. Any remaining fog will burn off late this morning. This afternoon will be mild with highs climbing into the lower 80s. A mix of and clouds is expected through the day. Tonight, temperatures will only fall into the lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Looking Ahead:



Sunday, a weak front will track towards the area and trigger a few showers and even a rumble of thunder - mainly late Sunday into Monday. We will carry the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday as well, due to the boundary stalling over the region. Wednesday, more upper level support will drag another disturbance through the area - bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. Stay tuned over the next few days as we fine tune those details. When all is said and done, expect 1-2 inches of rainfall on average over the next five days.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

