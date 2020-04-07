Mike the Tiger now practicing social distancing after tiger tests positive with COVID-19 in NYC

BATON ROUGE- Mike the Tiger is now one of many Louisianians practicing social distancing after news of a tiger testing positive with COVID-19 surfaced Sunday.

Mike's habitat is surrounded by barricades that provide 6-feet of space between him and visitors.

Prior to the barricades, he had his fair share of visitors, some even played with him on rollerskates while practicing social distancing from friends and family.

The Twitter account for Mike VII announced the changes Tuesday afternoon, saying, "LSU put up barriers to give me a little more social distancing. Remember that you can go to http://mikethetiger.com or my social media to get your quarantine-approved Tiger fix."

LSU put up barriers to give me a little more social distancing. Remember that you can go to https://t.co/IHokHcYy90 or my social media to get your quarantine-approved Tiger fix. pic.twitter.com/WArnpE8MJu — Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) April 7, 2020

Tiger fans are still allowed to visit, just at a safe distance until further notice.