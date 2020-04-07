83°
Mike the Tiger now practicing social distancing after tiger tests positive with COVID-19 in NYC

2 hours 36 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 April 07, 2020 3:18 PM April 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dana DiPiazza

BATON ROUGE- Mike the Tiger is now one of many Louisianians practicing social distancing after news of a tiger testing positive with COVID-19 surfaced Sunday.

Mike's habitat is surrounded by barricades that provide 6-feet of space between him and visitors.

Prior to the barricades, he had his fair share of visitors, some even played with him on rollerskates while practicing social distancing from friends and family. 

The Twitter account for Mike VII announced the changes Tuesday afternoon, saying, "LSU put up barriers to give me a little more social distancing. Remember that you can go to http://mikethetiger.com or my social media to get your quarantine-approved Tiger fix."

Tiger fans are still allowed to visit, just at a safe distance until further notice.

