Mike the Tiger gets holiday treat for Christmas
BATON ROUGE - Even Tigers get to participate in the holidays, as Mike the Tiger received presents on Christmas Monday.
LSU's social media showed Mike receiving wrapped gifts as well as a tree made from meat for him to enjoy.
The post also shows Mike looking over his enclosure afterward.
