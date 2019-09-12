Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino released from prison

Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

OTISVILLE, New York - Officials say Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino been released from an upstate New York prison after serving eight months for tax evasion.

ABC News reports that the “Jersey Shore” star pleaded guilty in January 2018 and was sentenced in October. Federal prosecutors said Sorrentino took "certain actions" to conceal some of his income to avoid paying the full amount of taxes he owed.

The star was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville Thursday morning.

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can't wait to show the world ours," Sorrentino and his wife Lauren said in a statement.