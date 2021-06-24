Mike Hoss named new Saints play-by-play announcer

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS- WWL-AM, home of the New Orleans Saints Radio Network, announced Wednesday that Mike Hoss will take over as the new play-by-play voice of the team.

Hoss is a former WWL-TV Anchor/Reporter/Sportscaster and most recently the Media Relations Manager for the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, which includes events and developments with the Superdome and the Smoothie King Center.

For years he worked alongside Jim Henderson, the former sports anchor and "Voice of the Saints."

“It’s unbelievable, I came into sports in 1989 as a young anchor under Jim Henderson and watched him do the radio broadcasts with Archie for all those years and 30-plus years later, you’ve got your dream job,” Hoss said. “I’m just happy and can’t wait for the football season to come.”

Hoss will follow retired Saints player Zach Streif, who called games on the radio for three seasons. He recently returned to the Saints as an assistant offensive line coach this offseason.

Henderson, a long-time WWL-TV Sports Director and Saints play-by-play announcer, commented on Hoss' work ethic and enthusiasm saying he will "outwork everybody and never complain while doing so."

Hoss also worked on Saints pre-season broadcasts as a sideline reporter and has his own production company.