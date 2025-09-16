Middle school teacher arrested for possession of cocaine; drugs found by dog during random search

BATON ROUGE - A Westdale Middle School teacher was arrested after a random drug search at the school yielded cocaine and marijuana, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Virginia Somers, 47, was arrested after a random lockdown dog search, documents say. The dog alerted officials to drugs in Somers' bag, where they found cocaine in her wallet. Officials say Somers admitted to using the cocaine during an LSU tailgate and was given it for free from a friend.

Deputies searched her car, where they found marijuana and pipes in her glove compartment.

Somers taught 6th/7th Grade Math Intervention for two years, arrest documents say. She was booked for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and violation of controlled dangerous substances in a school zone.

EBR Schools told WBRZ that Somrs' arrest is "being handled in accordance with East Baton Rouge Parish Schools policy and procedures."